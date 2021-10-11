Chiefs lose RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to knee injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire left the game on the Kansas City Chiefs’ second drive of the third quarter.

After catching a screen pass and powering his way 11 yards to a first down, Edwards-Helaire was slow to get up.

It appeared to be a left leg injury after he got folded over while being tackled.

The Chiefs announced he was out with a knee injury.

Edwards-Helaire, who had back-to-back 100-yard games the last two weeks, was struggling to get untracked before the injury.

He only had 13 yards on seven carries.

Entering the game, Edwards-Helaire led the Chiefs with 291 yards rushing and ranked second with 341 total yards from scrimmage.

Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon are Edwards-Helaire's backups at the tailback spot.

Edwards-Helaire, a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, missed four games last season, including the AFC Divisional win against Cleveland.

He suffered a groin injury in a Week 14 win at New Orleans and missed the next three games.

