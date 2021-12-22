Chiefs make flurry of roster moves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs made a series of roster moves Wednesday to shore up a roster battered by COVID-19.

After appearing during Wednesday’s practice, the team made official that LB Willie Gay and WR Josh Gordon are no longer on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Both players missed last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fifteen Chiefs remain in the league’s COVID-19 protocols, including tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and kicker Harrison Butker.

The game status of most of the players on the list remains uncertain ahead of Sunday’s scheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted earlier Wednesday that Butker will not play Sunday against the Steelers. Instead, the team will turn to kicker Elliott Fry, who they signed earlier this month.

#Chiefs K Harrison Butker, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, is out on Sunday because he’s unvaccinated, source said. Elliott Fry is expected to kick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2021

While Chiefs coach Andy Reid did not take any questions Wednesday regarding Butker’s status, quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters that Fry has looked good and believes “he’s ready.”

The team placed offensive tackle Mike Remmers on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Remmers was already on injured reserve.

In non-COVID-19 news, the team welcomed back CB L’Jarius Sneed Wednesday. Sneed missed two games following the death of his brother in Louisiana.

KSHB 41 Sports producer Nick Jacobs reported Wednesday the team signed offensive tackle Paul Adams and wide receiver Dalton Schoen to its practice squad. Defensive end Joshua Kaindoh was designated to return from the injured reserve list.

Jacobs also reported the team used practice squad protections on defensive back DiCaprio Bootle, tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart, wide receiver Cornell Powell and linebacker Elijah Sullivan.