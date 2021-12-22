Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed back at practice, LB Willie Gay Jr. and WR Josh Gordon off COVID-19 list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and wide receiver Josh Gordon all returned to practice Wednesday.

Sneed missed the last two games because of the murder of his brother , Tqarontarion Harrison, earlier this month.

"We are glad L'Jarius is back," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after practice Wednesday. "L'Jarius has gone through a couple of hard weeks."

Gay and Gordon were previously placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week, along with defensive lineman Chris Jones, and missed Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Three players were added to the Covid list Monday , which included tight end Travis Kelce, cornerback Charvarius Ward and kicker Harrison Butker. Seven more players were added on Tuesday , which included wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell.

"We also have a little bit of a Covid thing going around," Reid said.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the team is preparing for Kelce, Hill and the other players to be out of the game, but they are still hopeful their teammates will test negative before the game.

"Hopefully we are able to get Travis and Tyreek back, but if not we will be ready to go," Mahomes said.

The quarterback said as soon as the two starters are eligible, the team will put them right back into the offense.

"As long as they are healthy and safe and followed the protocols of this league, we will put them back in," Mahomes said.

Reid echoed those sentiments and said Hill, Kelce and the other players who have tested positive should stayed prepared.

"They’ve got to stay prepared too. They don’t know when they will test back in," Reid said. "It's a crazy thing that’s in motion, fluid."