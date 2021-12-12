Chiefs rule out cornerback L’Jarius Sneed for Raiders game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed will not play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sneed returned home Saturday to be with family after his brother Tqarontarion Harrison died in Minden, Louisiana.

Harrison, 32, was killed in a stabbing Friday night and a woman has been arrested on suspicion of homicide.

Sneed was added to the injury report Saturday afternoon and was officially ruled out Sunday morning by the Chiefs.

He ranks second on the team with 62 tackles, including six for a loss. Sneed is tied for the team lead with six passes defended and also has a sack this season.

Kansas City also will be without cornerback Chris Lammons, who suffered an ankle injury on the opening kickoff against Denver last week.

Rashad Fenton, who is listed as Sneed's backup, was limited all week at practice with a knee injury. He was listed as questionable for the game but is expected to suit up.

DeAndre Baker and Mike Hughes could be in line for more time at cornerback.

The Chiefs also elevated Dicaprio Bootle and Josh Jackson from the practice squad Saturday to provide additional depth at cornerback.

Right tackle Lucas Niang (ribs) also entered Sunday as questionable, but will be available. He hasn't played since leaving during the first quarter of a Week 9 win against Green Bay.

Niang started the first five weeks at right tackle before being replaced by Mike Remmers. He returned to the starting lineup after Remmers went on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Andrew Wylie has served as the starting right tackle in Niang's absence.

The Chiefs' inactives are Bootle, Sneed, offensive lineman Kyle Long, quarterback Shane Buechele and tackle Prince Tega Wanogho.

Four Raiders players also have been ruled out due to injury.

Tight end Darren Waller (knee/back), defensive end Carl Nassib (knee), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) won’t play against the Chiefs.

They were the only Las Vegas players to carry an injury designation into the Week 14 game.

Cornerback Amik Robertson, offensive line Jermaine Eluemunor and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers joined the injured quartet among the Raiders' inactives.