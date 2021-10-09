Chiefs make flurry of roster moves Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday afternoon, the Chiefs activated 2nd-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr. off the injured reserve and placed him on the injury list with a toe injury. Gay Jr. is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

The linebacker was excused from practice on Saturday for personal reasons, according to head coach Andy Reid. Later Friday afternoon, Gay tweeted on his personal account that his mental health was the cause for his absence.

In addition to Gay Jr. being activated, Saturday the Chiefs waived linebacker Darius Harris and activated defensive end Demone Harris from the practice squad via standard elevation.

Heading into Sunday's game, the Chiefs have also listed defensive end Chris Jones (wrist) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) as questionable. No other game designations were given.