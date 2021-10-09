Watch
Chiefs make flurry of roster moves Saturday

Kansas City activates linebacker Willie Gay Jr.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. runs the ball during the NFL football team's minicamp Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Willie Gay Jr.
Posted at 6:28 PM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 19:40:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday afternoon, the Chiefs activated 2nd-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr. off the injured reserve and placed him on the injury list with a toe injury. Gay Jr. is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

The linebacker was excused from practice on Saturday for personal reasons, according to head coach Andy Reid. Later Friday afternoon, Gay tweeted on his personal account that his mental health was the cause for his absence.

In addition to Gay Jr. being activated, Saturday the Chiefs waived linebacker Darius Harris and activated defensive end Demone Harris from the practice squad via standard elevation.

Heading into Sunday's game, the Chiefs have also listed defensive end Chris Jones (wrist) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) as questionable. No other game designations were given.

