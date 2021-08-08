Watch
Chiefs move camp indoors Sunday

Andy Reid says practice stayed productive
Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - In this Monday, July 29, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches a drill during NFL football training camp in St. Joseph, Mo. This was supposed to be the day that a bunch of wide-eyed rookies reported for their first training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs, lugging televisions and fans and other comfort items into the dormitories at Missouri Western State University. Instead, they were tested for COVID-19 and then sent home.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Posted at 2:28 PM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 15:28:04-04

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — What started out as a beautiful morning in St. Joseph, Missouri quickly changed. Due to inclement weather, the Chiefs moved practice indoors after roughly 45 minutes on the field.

Disappointed fans waited around to see if the weather would clear. Unfortunately, the rain kept the Chiefs indoors the rest of the morning.

According to head coach Andy Reid, camp stayed on track and the team had a successful day in pads.

“Listen, it was a good practice, we had to make a quick sudden change with the weather," Reid said. "The guys came in and did a nice job with it, we appreciate our fans driving up here and hanging with us. We were trying to get back outside, it just didn’t work that way with the lightning and restrictions we have, but the guys are competing. I mentioned to the team when you go back and forth there is some good on defense and good on offense but still plenty of stuff to clean up and keep working on.”

Reid also added to his previous injury report stating OL Darryl Williams is now in COVID-19 protocols.

In addition, five others did not practice while DL Derrick Nnadi, WR Demarcus Robinson and DT Tyler Clark left practice early today.

Now just under a week away from the first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ners, the team is focused on working out the kinks. With another padded practice Monday, Reid is saying there is still a little bit of time to get ready.

Offensive lineman Andrew Wylie also spoke, who has been playing both tackle and guard on the O-line. The fourth-year tackle entering his fifth season with the Chiefs says versatility is key on this new O-line.

"We're a real cohesive group. We have a lot of really good guys on this O-line," Wylie said. "You know last year was real eye-opening ... this off-season I was able to fine-tune. Last year I felt like a guard playing tackle, and this year I feel like a tackle."

Wylie added the unit has found its rhythm as they get ready to head into the 2021 season.

"This off-season and OTAs have gone extremely well ... we have come a long way," Wylie said.

Hopefully a long way away from Super Bowl LV's offensive line struggles.

Camp will resume tomorrow at 9:15 a.m. in St. Joe.

