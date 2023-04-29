Chiefs move up in 2nd round to snag SMU WR Rashee Rice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second straight year and third time in the last four seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs snagged a wide receiver in the second round of the NFL Draft.

After swinging a trade with Detroit to move up eight spots, the Chiefs picked SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice with the No. 55 overall pick.

Rice caught 233 passes for 3,111 yards and 25 touchdowns in four seasons with the Mustangs, including 96 catches for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior last fall.

He isn’t a burner, clocking a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but he boasts a 41-inch vertical, which helps him win jump balls for contested catches deep downfield.

The Chiefs traded their natural second-round pick (No. 63 overall), a fourth-round pick from the Tyreek Hill trade (No. 122 overall) and one of their seventh-round picks (No. 249 overall) to the Lions for the No. 55 pick and a sixth-round pick (No. 194 overall).

The Lions trade: Pick 55, 194



The Chiefs trade: Pick 63, 122, 249 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2023

Rice — a 6-foot-1, 205-pound prospect from the Dallas-Fort Worth area — had nine drops last season, but he’s an aggressive blocker on the edge and plays with toughness.

He started his college career as a slot receiver at SMU, but moved outside for his final season. Rice led the Football Bowl Subdivision with 18 catches more than 20 yards downfield, a testament to his ball skills.

