Chiefs zero in on AFC Championship rematch against Cincinnati Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will have its first chance to avenge a 2021 AFC Championship loss this coming Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This time, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company head to Cincinnati, the team that kept Kansas City out of the Super Bowl last season.

"They executed well, better than how we did," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. "We didn't do very well, so they got us."

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid on the Bengals:

"Good solid football, both sides of the ball and special teams"

After leading by 11 at half in the last season's AFC Championship, Kansas City fell to the Bengals 27-24 in overtime.

After leading by 11 at half in the last season's AFC Championship, Kansas City fell to the Bengals 27-24 in overtime.

That loss halted the Chiefs from making its third consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

"Don't get so hyped that you can't execute"

"Don't get so hyped that you can't execute" #ChiefsKingdom — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) November 30, 2022

Mahomes agreed with Reid on Wednesday.

"You see the stuff that you missed and you obviously are mad because you missed it, but you learn from that so you can hit it the next time," he said.

In that game, Mahomes completed 26 of 39 pass attempts and threw for 275 yards along with two interceptions.

In the second half, the offense collapsed after jumping out to lead 21-3.

"My fundamentals got worse and worse"



"My fundamentals got worse and worse"



Adding he has a lot of respect for what Joe Burrow did "He's a great player and competitor"

Chiefs safety Justin Reid, who joined Kansas City via a trade with Houston during the offseason, says he remembered watching the game on television.

After signing with the Chiefs, he knew right away this would be a game circled on the calendar all season long.

"We didn't spend a whole lot of time reviewing the tape for the Rams, we got straight to the Cincinnati Bengals, cause we know the level of game this is going to be," Reid said.

The Chiefs bring a 9-2 record on the road to Cincinnati, a team that sits seventh in the AFC coming after a four-point win over the Tennessee Titans.

