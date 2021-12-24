Chiefs now without starting kicker, punter due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend is the latest addition to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Starting kicker Harrison Butker is already on the list and will not play at Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chiefs will have to replace both members of the special teams squad, leaving a lot of question marks about what Sunday will look like.

However, a Townsend is still available to punt.

Tommy Townsend's brother Johnny was signed to the practice squad Thursday, according to Coach Andy Reid.

Reid said he is comfortable with Johnny Townsend.

"We are ready for what we have today," he said.

Reid also added he is glad the snapper is in tact.

Saturday is the last day for vaccinated players to test out of COVID-19 protocols ahead of the game.

In addition to Tommy Townsend, the following members of the active roster remain on the list as of Friday:



WR Tyreek Hill

TE Travis Kelce

K Harrison Butker

CB Rashad Fenton

LB Nick Bolton

OT Lucas Niang

G Kyle Long

S Armani Watts

TE Blake Bell was the latest Chief to test off of the list and was back at practice Friday.

A few members of the practice squad also remain in COVID-19 protocols, including:



WR Gehrig Dieter

LB Darius Harris

WR Daurice Fountain

In addition, OT Mike Remmers is out on the injured/reserve list.

The Chiefs currently hold the number one seed in the AFC West.