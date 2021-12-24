REPORT: Chiefs TE Blake Bell moving off COVID-19 list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell is off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bell was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday along with six other players Tuesday. On Monday, three Chiefs players were added to the list.

The Chiefs announced Thursday that they activated two players, defensive lineman Chris Jones and cornerback Charvarius Ward, off the COVID-19 list.

Saturday is the last day for all players, including tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, to test off the list and play in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

