REPORT: Chiefs TE Blake Bell moving off COVID-19 list

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) joins in the celebrations as time runs out in their NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Blake Bell
Posted at 10:26 AM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 11:36:02-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell is off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bell was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday along with six other players Tuesday. On Monday, three Chiefs players were added to the list.

The Chiefs announced Thursday that they activated two players, defensive lineman Chris Jones and cornerback Charvarius Ward, off the COVID-19 list.

Saturday is the last day for all players, including tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, to test off the list and play in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is a developing story.

