Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy on rookie RB Isiah Pacheco: 'He's a very confident young man'

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy praised for rookie running back Isiah Pacheco on Wednesday after practice at training camp as "a very confident young man."

Pacheco, a seventh-round draft pick last spring from Rutgers, impressed early in the Chiefs preseason opener last Saturday at Chicago, joining the first team for eight plays on the first possession.

"Pacheco plays hard ...," Bieniemy said. "He has a tremendous work ethic."

Pacheco, 23, has drawn attention throughout camp sporting the No. 10, which used to belong to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, but more importantly because he looks like he belongs.

"As a young back, this is probably one of the toughest things that they need to learn, is allowing the game to come to him, learning how to be a patient runner ... (and) understand exactly what is going on up front, so he can have a better feel on how to square his shoulders up, press it and then read it out from there," Bieniemy said.

Pacheco seemingly has set himself up to carve out a role for himself as a contributor this season.

"As far as work ethic, works hard," Bieniemy said. "As far as a tough runner who will try to find 4 1/2 yards, he checks that box. Then, on top of that, he does a great job in the pass game where he is learning it."

Bieniemy, a former NFL running back himself, recognizes Pacheco's talent but admits there is much more to be learned.

"He is still learning to perfect his craft in pass (protection)," Bieniemy said. "It ain't so much his attitude and blocking, it's just making sure he knows exactly who to pick up and that takes a little while for young guy."

Pacheco gets another shot an making a strong impression Saturday when the Chiefs host the Washington Commanders in their preseason home opener at 3 p.m. from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on KSHB 41.

KSHB 41's coverage begins with an hour-long pregame show at 2 p.m. and continues with an hour-long postgame show.