Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy to interview for Broncos job

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is among the coaches being interviewed for the head coaching position for the Denver Broncos.

News of Denver’s interest in Bieniemy first came out earlier this month when NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported the team was seeking to reach out.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid spoke with reporters Friday after practice and said that, while Bieniemy hadn't interviewed with the Broncos yet, the interview is "coming up." Bieniemy was at the Chiefs' practice Friday.

Bieniemy, who's led the team's offense for the last four years, was considered a leading candidate to get hired as a head coach after the 2020-2021 season.