Chiefs officially bring back QB Henne, TE Bell, DT Nnadi, C Reiter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced four veterans' re-signings Thursday on social media.

Tight end Blake Bell, backup quarterback Chad Henne and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi are returning from last season, while the Chiefs also are reuniting with center Austin Reiter .

Welcoming back a few familiar faces 👋 pic.twitter.com/sSDOTSBfFf — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 24, 2022

Bell , 30, has spent two of the last three seasons in Kansas City. The Wichita native caught nine passes for 87 yards last season, but his main value is as a blocking tight end.

After converting from quarterback at the University of Oklahoma, Bell — a fourth-round pick by San Francisco in the 2015 NFL Draft — has racked up 58 catches for 621 yards in seven NFL seasons with the 49ers, Minnesota, Jacksonville, Kansas City and Dallas.

He has yet to score an NFL touchdown.

Henne , 36, went 18-36 as a starter with Miami and Jacksonville from 2009-14 before settling into a backup role, including the last three seasons with the Chiefs.

Nnadi , 25, is a run-stuffing defensive tackle.

He hasn’t shown himself to be much of an interior pass-rusher, but he fills his role of plugging up the middle and occupying blocks well.

Originally drafted by Kansas City in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida State, Nnadi has recorded 168 tackles, including four for a loss, with four sacks in 64 games, including 52 starts, across four NFL seasons.

He has played at least 40% of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps in each of the last three seasons.