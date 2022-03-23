Watch
Chiefs reportedly will reunite with C Austin Reiter

30-year-old center provides OL depth
Austin Reiter
Kansas City Chiefs center Austin Reiter (62) plays against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City.
Posted at 11:22 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 12:22:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is reuniting with center Austin Reiter.

The Chiefs reportedly plan to sign Reiter for depth on the interior offensive line, according to Pro Football Focus NFL Reporter Ari Meirov.

The 30-year-old Reiter — a Coppell, Texas, native, who played at the University of South Florida — originally entered the league as a seventh-round pick by Washington in 2015.

He was cut at the end of training camp his rookie season and signed to Washington’s practice squad.

After being cut again in September 2016, Reiter signed with Cleveland in 2016 and appeared in 17 games during the next two seasons.

He joined the Chiefs in September 2018 after being claimed off waivers.

Reiter appeared in 42 games, including 32 starts, for the Chiefs from 2018-20.

He spent last season with Miami and New Orleans, appearing in seven games with five starts for the Dolphins.

Reiter provides depth at center behind Creed Humphrey, a second-round pick in 2021, after Austin Blythe signed with Seattle.

