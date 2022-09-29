Chiefs P Tommy Townsend wins AFC Special Teams Player of Month honor

Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend — along with Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and Miami rush linebacker Melvin Ingram — has been named an AFC Player of the Month for September.

Townsend averaged of 55.6 yards on 11 punts, including five placed inside the opponents' 20-yard line, for the Chiefs in three games.

Despite Kansas City’s loss Sunday at the Colts, Townsend had a standout afternoon , averaging 56.7 yards per punt. Although, his bootleg fake field-goal pass could arguably use some work.

The award marks Townsend’s second monthly honor. He also won the Special Teams Player of the Month in November 2021.

Townsend nis the first Chiefs punter to win the award twice and only the third Chiefs player to win multiple Special Teams Player of the Month awards, joining kicker Harrison Butker (three times) and former return specialist Tamarick Vanover (twice).

Ingram played for the Chiefs last year after arriving in a midseason trade from Pittsburgh, but he signed with the Dolphins in the offseason.

The NFC Players of the Month are Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts (offense), Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White (defense) and San Francisco punter Mitch Wishnowsky (special teams).

The Chiefs play the Buccaneers at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday. The game will air on KSHB 41.

