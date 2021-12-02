Chiefs' Tommy Townsend named AFC special teams Player of the Month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend has been named the AFC special teams Player of the Month for November.

The award encapsulates Weeks 9 through 12 of the NFL season. Townsend was named special teams Player of the Week in Week 9.

According to the AFC, Townsend punted 10 times in November averaging 54.9 yards. Six of those punts landed inside the 20-yard-line.

His longest punt was 68 yards.

Townsend also recorded one fake punt that earned him great admiration from fans against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Instead of punting the ball, he threw a beautiful 16-yard pass to wide receiver Marcus Kemp.

Special teams also helped the Chiefs clinch a win against the Green Bay Packers after a long series of disappointing losses.

This is Townsend's first Player of the Month award and he is the first Chiefs punter to receive the honor.