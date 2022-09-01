Chiefs announce BetMGM, DraftKings as official sports-betting partners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — BetMGM has been announced as an official sports-betting partner of the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a release Thursday from the sportsbook.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan also said the team has partnered with DraftKings as an official partner.

"We've been working for almost 4 1/2 years pretty diligently and consistently on this issue," he said. "We're strong believers in the benefits of legalized sports betting for our fans, enhancing their experience, and also the financial impact on the state that legalize it."

The Kansas legislature approved sports gambling in the spring and sportsbooks in the state can begin accepting bets at noon.

Gamblers must be physically present in Kansas to participate.

The Chiefs’ agreement with BetMGM is a multi-year deal, which will include signage at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium along with marketing content on the team’s social media and geared toward fans.

“With a rich history and a passionate fan base, the Kansas City Chiefs are an ideal partner,” BetMGM Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost said in a statement. “As we launch our sports betting platform in Kansas, we look forward to elevating the game day experience for Chiefs fans throughout the region.”

Wagers cannot be placed at Arrowhead, because it’s located in Missouri.

“As an industry leader in the space, we are excited to welcome BetMGM to Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a release from BetMGM. “We have invested significant time and energy advocating for sports wagering legislation and today’s announcement is going to open the doors for our fans to add to their experience for the 2022 season and beyond.”

During remarks with reporters Thursday, Donovan announced the partnership with DraftKings.

BetMGM has partnered with Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg to be its official sportsbook and is one of six mobile apps approved by state regulators to accept sports bets in Kansas.

Kansas has services available for anyone who thinks they may have a problem with gambling.

—