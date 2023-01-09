Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes enters AFC playoffs as elder statesman among QBs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has broken plenty of records at his position and hasn't even reached his 30th birthday.

Now, he's set to be the oldest starting quarterback in the AFC playoffs at just 27 years old, leading a crop of young talent at the position.

Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, Buffalo's Josh Allen and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson are all 26 years old. Miami's Tua Tagovailoa, who still must clear the NFL's concussion protocol, and the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert are 24 years old. Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence, 23, is the youngest of the bunch.

"It speaks to the talent we have in the AFC," Mahomes said during Monday's media availability. "The guys that I'm looking around at are gonna be there for a long time, so I'll be the old head in the AFC for a while now."

Mahomes already has 11 playoff games under his belt, nearly twice as many as Allen (six) and almost three times as many as Burrow (four) and Jackson (four). Tagovailoa, Herbert and Lawrence are making their postseason debuts this weekend during the Wild Card round.

"I'll try to use that experience to my advantage," Mahomes said.

Mahomes, who playfully called himself an "old soul" at the podium, will have a week off during the playoffs after a 31-13 victory at Las Vegas Saturday clinched a first-round bye for the Chiefs.

Kansas Cit7 will play the lowest remaining seed in the AFC on either Saturday, Jan. 21 or Sunday, Jan. 22, in the Divisional round at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

