Chiefs preparing for Houston Texans 2 quarterback system

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs head to Houston for its Week 15 matchup against the Texans, who are currently using a two-quarterback system.

Houston quarterbacks Jeff Driskel and Davis Mills shared snaps right down the middle last week against Dallas, falling by just three points.

The 1-11-1 Texans sit last in the AFC, but present a challenge for Kansas City, who prepares for the unknown with a platooned quarterback position.

"We gotta prepare for both of them and we have a number six jersey out there in practice, and a number 10 jersey, and the players have to be aware of who is taking the snap," said Steve Spagnuolo, Chiefs defensive coordinator. "It looks like the football is a little bit different. Now that could change, they could expand the package with six and do some different things with 10, but it's two quarterbacks; we gotta be on target with what we do."

Against the Cowboys, the snaps between Driskel and Mills were divided up 50/50, with each quarterback taking 32 snaps.

It's an effective strategy the Chiefs will plan to see Sunday.

"Sometimes when you have that (two quarterbacks), it's more about what we do and not as much about how they are changing, but we do have to be conscious about which guy is taking the snap," Spagnuolo said.

Driskel completed 4/6 throws for 38 yards and one 28-yard touchdown. He also rushed for 36 yards on seven carries.

Mills put up 175 yards passing yards, throwing one pick, but finishing the night with a 76.2% completion rating.

