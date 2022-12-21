Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend earns NFL recognition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs continue to land players on the AFC’s Players of the Week awards.

The latest is punter Tommy Townsend, who was recognized as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 15.

It’s the third time in Townsend’s career he’s earned the honor, with the others coming in 2020’s Week 15 and 2021’s Week 9.

Townsend helped the Chiefs secure a 7th straight AFC West title by fending off the Houston Texans 30-24 in OT last week in Houston.

For the game, Townsend booted four punts for an average of 48.3 yards (net 42.5 yards). Two of his punts pinned the Texans inside their own 20 yard-line.

It’s the fifth player of the week recognition picked up by a Chiefs player this season:



Week 1: QB Patrick Mahomes

Week 2: CB Jaylen Watson

Week 5: Mahomes

Week 11: TE Travis Kelce

Week 12: Townsend

—