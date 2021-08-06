Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend motivated by lackluster Super Bowl

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — No Kansas City Chiefs can claim a banner day during Super Bowl LV.

The team’s offensive line allowed an historic amount of pressure and Kansas City’s high-flying offense was grounded. But lost in the headlines was an equally disappointing performance from then-rookie punter Tommy Townsend.

Entering his second year in the league, Townsend still thinks of his performance in that game, using it as fuel to improve.

“I’m young and I’m learning,” Townsend told reporters Friday after an abbreviated training camp practice. “Obviously that’s not an excuse but all you can do it learn from it and move on.”

After punting just once in the 2020 playoffs, Townsend launched three punts against Tampa Bay for an average of 35 yards.

Townsend’s muffed punt halfway through the second quarter traveled just 27 yards, putting Tom Brady’s Buccaneers in prime field position.

#Chiefs Tommy Townsend: “It’s nice being on a team where you only have to punt a couple times.” — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 6, 2021

“I’m the biggest critic of myself,” he added. “There’s no one that can say anything to me that will make me feel worse than how I played.”

Special teams coach Dave Toub spoke highly of Townsend’s physique entering his second season, adding he’s done all the right things to be an impact player this season.