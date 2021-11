KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend had the best game of his NFL career Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Townsend finished with five punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

"The punts were the punts and they landed where they landed, but at the end of the day, the defense made plays and they were the ones that really shut out Green Bay," Townsend said.