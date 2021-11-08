Chiefs squeak out 13-7 win over Rodgers-less Packers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s offense had six three-and-outs Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, twice as many as they’d had in the first eight games this season.

Against the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers, it didn’t matter as the Chiefs eked out a 13-7 win in Jordan Love’s first career NFL start.

Green Bay didn’t have any points — or even a third-down conversion — until past the midpoint of the fourth quarter.

Kansas City (5-4) only led 13-0 at that point, but it was enough.

In the museum of Patrick Mahomes’ career, the win won’t have a prominent place. He finished 20 of 37 for 166 yards with a touchdown.

Mahomes didn’t always get much help from the Chiefs’ pass catchers, but he also made plenty of mistakes — though they didn’t turn into turnovers, which had haunted Kansas City early in the season.

None of the ongoing offensive struggles haunted the Chiefs with Rodgers sidelined after testing positive earlier in the week for COVID-19.

The Packers missed two first-half field goals and couldn’t get a stop after finally breaking through for a touchdown with five minutes left — a 20-yard strike from Love to Allen Lazard, who slipped under Daniel Sorenson’s attempted tackle to end the shutout bid.

Facing third-and-10 from the Green Bay 48-yard line, Mahomes bided his time in the pocket before it finally started to collapse, scrambled right with Packers rush linebacker Rashaan Gary in hot pursuit and rifled a ball into Tyreek Hill for a 13-yard gain and the dagger.

It ensured Kansas City’s second straight win — a first during the 2021 season.

The Chiefs’ defense forced a quick three-and-out on the game’s opening drive before Patrick Mahomes led a 15-play march for the game’s opening points.

Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce for a 1-yard touchdown, his first in the last four games, to cap the drive.

Neither offense got much going the rest of the half.

Green Bay drove into field-goal range twice only to have Mason Crosby hook a 40-yard try wide left and drive a 37-yard try low, allowing Alex Okafor to paw it away.

Kansas City caught a break when Amari Rodgers’ foot hit a bounding Tommy Townsend punt as he fell to the ground.

Chiefs special teams ace Marcus Kemp recovered the muffed punt at the Packers’ 10-yard line, setting up a 24-yard Harrison Butker field goal.

Green Bay’s fourth-down gamble near midfield with a half-minute backfired as Kansas City nudged its way into Butker’s range for a 55-yard bomb — and a 13-0 lead — at halftime.