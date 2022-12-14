Chiefs QB Mahomes, TE Kelce remain in top 5 of NFL Pro Bowl voting as end of fan voting draws near

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce remain in prime position to become Pro Bowl players again as both are in the top five of all NFL players in Pro Bowl fan voting, the league announced Wednesday.

Mahomes ranks third overall with 172,400 votes and Kelce is right behind him with 170,034.

Kelce jumped over former Chiefs and current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is now in fifth place with 168,503 votes.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to lead the pack with 182,118 votes.

The Chiefs preserved their fifth-place ranking in overall team votes from last week .

Along with Kelce, linebacker Nick Bolton (93,844 votes), center Creed Humphrey (68,851) and return specialist Isiah Pacheco (74,844) maintained the lead at their respective positions in the AFC.

After last week, New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (121,509) has overtaken Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones as the AFC's top vote-getter at the position.

Fans have until Thursday, Dec. 15, to vote for which NFL stars they want to see on the 2023 Pro Bowl's 88-man roster through the NFL website . NFL players and coaches will cast their votes the next day.

Voting by fans, players and coaches each count as one-third of the vote total.

Votes also can be cast via Twitter by tweeting a player's first and last name, a hashtag with a player's first and last name or including a player's official Twitter handle along with the hashtag #ProBowlVote.

There is no limit to how many votes someone can cast.

