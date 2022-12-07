Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce remain in top 5 of NFL Pro Bowl voting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce remain in the top five of all NFL players in fan voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Game, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Mahomes ranks third overall, with 133,607 votes, while Kelce is in fifth with 131,378.

Mahomes and Kelce were also in the top five on Nov. 23 after the first week of voting , in second and fourth places respectively.

Miami Dolphin quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the overall vote with 138,390 votes.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has surpassed Mahomes since the first week of voting, jumping to second place with 137,826 votes.

Tyreek Hill, Miami wide receiver and former Chiefs player, has dashed past Kelce in the voting, increasing from fifth place to fourth with 132,100 votes.

The Kansas City Chiefs stand in fifth place in overall votes for a team.

Additional Kansas City Chiefs players to lead the vote in their position in the AFC include Center Creed Humphrey (54,157 votes), defensive tackle Chris Jones (92,849 votes), inside linebacker Nick Bolton (68,472) and right safety Isiah Pacheco.

Fans have until Dec. 15 to vote for which NFL stars they'd like to see on the 2023 Pro Bowl's 88-man roster through the NFL website .

Votes can also be cast via Twitter by tweeting #ProBowlVote and including a player's first and last name, a hashtag with a player's first and last name or by including a player's official Twitter handle.

There is no limit to how many votes each individual can cast.

NFL players and coaches will cast their votes for the roster on Dec. 16. Fans, NFL players and coaches each make up one-third of the vote total.

