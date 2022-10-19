Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'appreciates' his success with the team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke with the media Wednesday about facing the 49ers in the regular season for the first time since Super Bowl LIV.

Mahomes said a lot has happened since that 2019 postseason run, and when he thinks back to that run, he appreciates the success even more.

"I just thought that is what you did, you just went out there and play football for Coach Reid, and you win the MVP and win Super Bowls," Mahomes said. "But now I see with the grind and being in there every single day and not succeeding and not winning the Super Bowl, I think if I have the chance to go out there and win another one, I will appreciate it even more."

Since Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs have made it back to the big game once, dropping Super Bowl LV to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then in 2021, Mahomes led his team to their 4th consecutive AFC Championship Game.

"I've always wanted to try and compete for Super Bowls," Mahomes said. "When you win one, you want to get back because you know how that felt and how it feels to lose too, so I obviously want to get back.

The Chiefs now enter their Week 7 matchup against San Francisco with a bye week on the horizon. Mahomes said the focus is still sharp ahead of the break as the team stays on top of their Super Bowl LVII aspirations.

—