Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes approves of 'Turducken' on Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Those thinking about trying Turducken can do so knowing it has the approval of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Turducken is a turkey stuffed with duck, then stuffed with chicken and later layered in dressing.
As part of his Thanksgiving feast, Mahomes had his chefs prepare a Turducken for him.
Mahomes gave his review via Twitter, saying "Turducken = 'fire emojis.'"
Mahomes added Turducken to his Thanksgiving menu as a tribute to the legendary coach and broadcaster John Madden, who died last December.
Madden described Turducken during an NFL game about 25 years ago and they later became a staple of his Thanksgiving broadcasts.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also said he had a Turducken ready to go in his fridge for Thanksgiving.
