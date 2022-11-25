Watch Now
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes approves of 'Turducken' on Thanksgiving

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Posted at 7:16 PM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 20:16:08-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Those thinking about trying Turducken can do so knowing it has the approval of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Turducken is a turkey stuffed with duck, then stuffed with chicken and later layered in dressing.

As part of his Thanksgiving feast, Mahomes had his chefs prepare a Turducken for him.

Mahomes gave his review via Twitter, saying "Turducken = 'fire emojis.'"

Mahomes added Turducken to his Thanksgiving menu as a tribute to the legendary coach and broadcaster John Madden, who died last December.

Madden described Turducken during an NFL game about 25 years ago and they later became a staple of his Thanksgiving broadcasts.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also said he had a Turducken ready to go in his fridge for Thanksgiving.


