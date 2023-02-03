Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes cut out for more than just football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In honor of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' successful career in Kansas City, an Overland Park woman is honoring the MVP everywhere she goes.

“I take him all throughout Kansas City and take him to various places,” said Lisa Mitchell. "Some people think I am crazy, but I love it, love Patrick and you have to have fun in life.”

The Kansas City native found the Mahomes cutout at a jewelry store in Florida, and since then, the dynamic duo has hit it off. They do everything together — stopping by Grinter's Sunflower Farm, last-minute shopping and coffee runs.

Mitchell works at Fed-Ex and made an unofficial employee badge for Mahomes so he can come with her to work. The real Mahomes is one of the three players up for Fed-Ex Air Player of the Year .

“Patrick and I have fun all throughout Kansas City," she said. "It’s Chiefs Kingdom, so we all love our Chiefs no matter what."

But the duo's favorite "pass time" is cruising through the City of Fountains and taking pictures with the kingdom, proving the quarterback’s depth of field goes beyond football.

“I’m a huge Kansas City [fan] and obviously a huge Patrick Mahomes fan, and I just pack him up and off we go,” Mitchell said.

