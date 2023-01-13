Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes chosen as FedEx Air Player of Year finalist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After leading the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns and QBR, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a finalist for the 2022 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year.

He is one of three AFC quarterbacks announced Friday as a finalist for the award, along with Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow.

The league’s top three rushers last season — Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs, Tennessee’s Derrick Henry and Cleveland’s Nick Chubb — are the nominees for the FedEx Ground Player of the Year, meaning there are no NFC players up for either award.

Mahomes finished with a career-high 5,250 yards passing this season and also led the league with 41 touchdowns and a 77.6 QBR. His 105.2 quarterback rating ranked second in the NFL.

Mahomes had 10 games with at least 300 yards, the most in a season since 2020, and joined Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks with multiple seasons of at least 5,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in NFL history.

He also broke Brees’ NFL record for total yardage in a single season.

Fans will vote for the winners online through midnight on Feb. 9. Voting also will take place via a Twitter poll on the official @NFL account and via the NFL Mobile app.

Mahomes has already won the fan vote for a charitable contribution to his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation after being nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award this season.

FedEx will donate $20,000 to the HBCU of the winning players’ choice.

The winners will be announced during the NFL Honors show, which will be broadcast at 8 p.m. on Feb. 9 from Phoenix and airs on KSHB 41.