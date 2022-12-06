Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the Kansas City Chiefs' nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Mahomes was announced Tuesday as the team winner along with the nominees for the league's other 31 teams .

"I’m incredibly grateful to be recognized as the Chiefs Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year,” Mahomes said in a statement. “I know how special this honor is and the history behind it here in Kansas City."

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award honors players for their "commitment to philanthropy and community impact" off the field as well as their accomplishments on the field, according to a release from the NFL.

Mahomes' foundation, 15 and the Mahomies , works to support children through various initiatives focused on health, wellness, food insecurity and supporting underserved communities. The foundation was created in 2019 and has distributed $2.75 million in grants.

"Through the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, we’ve been able to make an impact and support underserved children, but we still have a long way to go and we’re going to continue to provide resources to give these kids more and more opportunities," Mahomes said. "To be recognized for such a prestigious award means the world to me and I’m thankful to represent my foundation, Walter Payton and his family, the Hunt family, this team and all of Chiefs Kingdom on such a significant stage.”

Mahomes wore 15 and the Mahomies Foundation cleats as part of last weekend's leaguewide My Cause My Cleats initiative.

"We are proud to present the nominees for this year's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the League's most prestigious honor," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "These 32 men are recognized for their excellence on the field and the selfless work they do off the field in their hometowns and local team communities. Collectively they represent Walter's humanitarian spirit of giving back in ways that makes us all incredibly proud."

The 2022 award winner will receive a donation of up to $250,000 for their selected charity from the NFL Foundation and Nationwide, which is the presenting sponsor, while the other nominees each will receive a donation of up to $40,000 to a charity of their choice.

Chiefs fans are able to show support for Patrick Mahomes on Twitter as part of the Nationwide's annual Charity Challenge on social media. Fans can tweet #WPMOYChallenge with the last name or Twitter handle of their player of choice.

The nominee to receive the most mentions on Twitter between Dec. 6 and Jan. 8 will receive $25,000 for their selected charity. Second and third place in the social-media contest will earn up $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.

"Since joining the Chiefs in 2017, Patrick has continued to display an unwavering commitment to helping those in need," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. "The work he does through the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation has impacted many in our community, and there really is no limit to what he can and will continue to do for Chiefs Kingdom and beyond.”

The 2022 winner will be announced during the NFL Honors special, which airs Thursday, Feb. 9, on NBC.

The Man of the Year Award was first established in 1970. It was named in honor of late Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton in 1999.

Past Kansas City Chiefs players to win the award include:



Linebacker Willie Lanier (1972)

Quarterback Len Dawson (1973)

Linebacker Derrick Thomas (1993)

Guard Will Shields (2003)

Guard Brian Waters (2009)

