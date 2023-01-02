Watch Now
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ties NFL record for 5,000-yard, 40-touchdown seasons

Posted at 6:24 PM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 19:24:20-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes has been a starting quarterback in the NFL for five seasons.

He’s now topped 5,000 yards with at least 40 touchdowns in two of them.

During a win Sunday against Denver, Mahomes joined Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with multiple 5,000-yard and 40-touchdown seasons.

Brees did it in 2011 and 2012, while Mahomes managed the feat in 2018 and now has 5,048 yards passing and 40 touchdowns after his 328-yard and three-touchdown performance against the Broncos.

Mahomes is one of three quarterbacks with multiple 5,000-yard seasons.

Brees had five seasons with at least 5,000 yards passing, while Mahomes is now tied with Tom Brady for the second-most 5,000-yard seasons in NFL history with two.

“Obviously, it’s really cool if you look at the names that are on that list,” Mahomes said. “The all-time greats with Drew Brees and Tom Brady, Peyton Manning. To be a part of a list that has those names on there, it’s a special accomplishment, and I’m glad I have the people around me to be able to do it.”

Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns en route to MVP honors during his first season as a starter in 2018.

