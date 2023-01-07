Watch Now
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets all-time NFL single-season yardage record

David Becker/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles before passing to teammate Jerick McKinnon for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-07 18:02:27-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No quarterback in NFL history has ever been responsible for more yards in an NFL season than the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

With 175 yards passing and 16 rushing Saturday in the first half at Las Vegas, Mahomes passed Drew Brees, who totaled 5,562 yards passing and rushing in 2011 with New Orleans.

Mahomes now has 5,574 total yards — 5,223 yards passing, 345 yards rushing and 6 yards receiving — to set the all-time record.

He needed 180 yards entering Week 18.

Mahomes would need 255 passing yards in the second half to break Peyton Manning’s single-season record (5,477 in 2013).

Mahomes became only the second quarterback in NFL history with multiple 5,000-yard and 40-touchdown seasons, and his 5,223 yards and 41 touchdowns both lead the NFL this season.

