Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ‘dunks’ on Bengals defense for touchdown

There already have been plenty of iconic moments in Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career — including the left-handed pass at Denver and Jet Chip Wasp in Super Bowl LIV.

He added another one late in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on fourth-and-goal at the 3-yard line.

After a short drop and a pump fake, Mahomes pulled the ball and dashed up the middle.

He dodged two linebackers, Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt, at the 2-yard line with a slide step to the left then went airborne, holding the ball aloft as he collided with defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt at the goal line.

The move gave the appearance that Mahomes was dunking on Taylor-Britt’s head.

Tony Romo, who was calling the game for CBS, and the team’s official Twitter account drew comparisons to Michael Jordan on the touchdown run.

Romo even referred to Mahomes as the Michael Jordan of the NFL.

The score put Kansas City in front 24-17 at the time.

