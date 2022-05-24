Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ foundation encourages youth volunteer service this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes’ foundation will partner with Youth Volunteer Corps for an effort to encourage 11 to 18 year olds to get active in the community this summer.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback’s foundation, 15 and the Mahomies , is helping sponsor “Volunteer for 15,” which encourages children over 11 to pledge at least 15 volunteer honors this summer.

“I think so many kids in middle school and high school don’t realize how much of an impact they can make in their own communities by helping others,” Mahomes said in a statement. “I’m inspired by the YVC youth volunteers, and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish this summer.”

Youth Volunteer Corps , an international youth volunteer organization started in 1987, is coordinating the service projects, which can be done in-person or virtually. The challenge starts June 1 and runs through the end of August.

“Service-based learning is really what makes YVC different,” Youth Volunteer Corps CEO Tracy Hale said in a statement. “Parents love YVC because it’s well organized and teaches the youth volunteers so much. Youth love YVC because it’s fun!”

The first 500 youth to register and complete at least 15 hours of service will receive a specially branded “Volunteer for 15” T-shirt from Mahomes’ foundation.

The child who completes the most hours this summer will receive an autographed item from Mahomes.

“We’re so pleased to partner with the experts in youth volunteer service and encourage youth to volunteer 15 hours this summer,” Marques Fitch, the executive director of 15 and the Mahomies, said in a statement.

