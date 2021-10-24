Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes helped from field at Tennessee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Midway through the fourth quarter, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had to be helped from the field after getting sandwiched by two Tennessee Titans defenders.

Facing fourth-and-18 from the Tennessee 25 and with Kansas City trailing 27-3, Mahomes tried to escape pressure on the pocket to the left when Titans defensive end Denico Autry wrapped up his legs and brought him down for a sack.

As Mahomes desperately tried to heave the ball away, fellow defensive end Jeffery Simmons lunged forward and doubled Mahomes over when his thigh cracked Mahomes in the facemask.

Mahomes remained on the ground for several seconds after the play before getting back up.

"When you get hit pretty hard, sometimes you just want to lay there and plus it was fourth down," Mahomes said. "I knew kind of the game was at the end there, so it was a disappointing day and a disappointing way to end it."

RELATED | Titanic beating: Chiefs bottom out with 27-3 loss in Tennessee

Eventually, the Chiefs’ medical staff helped Mahomes off the field. He was walking under his own power, but two staffers flanked him as he walked to the medical tent for evaluation.

“I feel fine now,” Mahomes, who indicated he had a full memory of the play, said.

Mahomes did return to the sideline and was spotted talking with coach Andy Reid, but he did not appear to have his helmet in his hand while the defense was on the field.

Backup quarterback Chad Henne began taking snaps and warming up in case he had to come into the game.

Henne took over after the Chiefs' defense forced a punt.

During the game, there was no official word from the Chiefs on a possible injury or the change at QB, which may have happened anyway given the time remaining and score.

Coach Andy Reid said after the game that Mahomes cleared the concussion protocol, but he decided against putting him back in the game.