Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes joins Fortnite as part of Icon Series

Screen Shot 2022-08-22 at 9.36.59 AM.png
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Epic Games
<ul><li>Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes already has become an NFL icon. Now, he’s also a Fortnite Icon.</li></ul>
Screen Shot 2022-08-22 at 9.36.59 AM.png
Posted at 9:56 AM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 10:56:33-04

Patrick Mahomes already has become an NFL icon — winning an MVP award in his first season as a starter, a Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP in his second, and returning to the Super Bowl in his third.

Now, the All-Pro Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback is also a Fortnite Icon.

Mahomes joins the ranks of other global sports stars — including LeBron James, Naomi Osaka and Neymar — with a skin in the wildly popular multiplayer battle game.

Decked out in a gladiator helmet with a robotic right arm and battle ax that glows red when swung, Mahomes’ skin, a likeness of him that players can battle as, became available at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Fortnite when the item shop updates.

Other Mahomes skins expected to be available include a character clad in Oakley sunglasses with a red headband and one with Mahomes wearing sunglasses and a suit adorned with ketchup bottles dubbed “Mahomes Saucy Style.”

Players have a chance to win the Mahomes outfit early by competing in the Patrick Mahomes Cup on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock