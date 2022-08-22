Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes joins Fortnite as part of Icon Series

Patrick Mahomes already has become an NFL icon — winning an MVP award in his first season as a starter, a Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP in his second, and returning to the Super Bowl in his third.

Now, the All-Pro Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback is also a Fortnite Icon .

Mahomes joins the ranks of other global sports stars — including LeBron James, Naomi Osaka and Neymar — with a skin in the wildly popular multiplayer battle game.

Decked out in a gladiator helmet with a robotic right arm and battle ax that glows red when swung, Mahomes’ skin, a likeness of him that players can battle as, became available at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Fortnite when the item shop updates.

Other Mahomes skins expected to be available include a character clad in Oakley sunglasses with a red headband and one with Mahomes wearing sunglasses and a suit adorned with ketchup bottles dubbed “Mahomes Saucy Style.”