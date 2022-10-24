Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes nominated for Week 7 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been nominated for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for Week 7 after KC ran away with a dominant victory against the 49ers on Sunday.

“To go out against a defense like this and show that we can still be explosive and have those big plays, I think that will bode well for us as the season goes on because people don’t know where it’s going to come from,” Mahomes said.

In the game, Mahomes completed 73.5% of attempts, totaling 423 yards and three touchdowns against Las Vegas' powerful defense.

The team was able to overcome a 10 point deficit in the first quarter. Mahomes said he knew the Chiefs had to strike before the 49ers widened the gap.

“After the pick, I knew we needed to go down and get points on our next drive,” Mahomes said.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and New Orleans quarterback Andy Dalton are also nominated for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week.

