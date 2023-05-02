Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to give 'riders up' command Saturday at Kentucky Derby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes has been a busy man recently, from kicking off the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City to attending the Met Gala alongside wife, Brittany.

Next up, Mahomes, the reigning two-time MVP and Super Bowl MVP for the Kansas City Chiefs, will take part in the pomp and circumstance at the 149th Kentucky Derby, coverage of which begins at 11 a.m. right here on KSHB 41.

Mahomes will give the Derby's "riders up" command Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Mahomes will become the third NFL personality to give the command since Kentucky Derby officials had a celebrity attendee start making the call in 2012.

Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, who's now with the Denver Broncos, and eight-year NFL veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater previously made the call.

There will be plenty of NFL connections at the Kentucky Derby — including former players Peyton Manning, Emmitt Smith, A.J.Hawk and Brandon Stokely along with current NFL players Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Graham, Randall Cobb, David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga.

Chiefs backup quarterback Shane Buchele and tight end Blake Bell will join Mahomes at the Kentucky Derby.