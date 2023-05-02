Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany make 2023 Met Gala Monday night in New York

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whomever helps QB 1 Patrick Mahomes keep up his events calendar should probably have the title No. 1 scheduler.

On Monday night - just days removed from the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Mahomes and his wife Brittany took part in the 2023 Met Gala from New York City.

Officially a fundraiser for the for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, Vogue magazine describes the event has having become “the much-loved celebration of fashion we know today.”

Each year’s gala has a theme, with the 2023 theme set in to honor the late-fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Vogue reports this year’s gala was scheduled to be hosted by Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Anna Winter.

Mahomes was joined by Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce last Thursday night in front of millions from the stage of the 2023 NFL Draft hosted between Kansas City’s Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

The pair had a prop as well - the Lombardi Trophy from winning Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although the NFL moving the draft around to different cities is a relatively recent innovation, 2023 marked the first draft in which the city of the reigning Super Bowl Champions also hosted the next draft.

Jeff Roberson/AP Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy beside Travis Kelce during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The NFL estimated that 125,000 fans from across the country attended the first night of the draft.

Last Friday, the NFL said television ratings for the 2023 NFL Draft increased 11 percent over last year's draft in Las Vegas.

The NFL estimated on Monday that over all the platforms and media outlets, 54 million viewers watched the 2023 NFL Draft.

