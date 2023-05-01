Over 54 million fans tuned into NFL Draft in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft has come to a close, and put a national spotlight on Kansas City.

The NFL announced Monday that a total of 54.4 million viewers in the U.S. tuned into the draft from Thursday to Saturday.

Viewership for the 2023 NFL Draft in KC was up 12% from 2022, with an average of 6 million viewers across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and additional digital channels. 2022 had an average of 5.3 million viewers.

The NFL Draft also said the daily average audience improved year-over-year when compared to 2022.

While millions of people nationwide witnessed Kansas City on the clock, there was no shortage of fans visiting the draft. Across the three days of the event, a total of 312,000 fans visited the NFL Draft, according to the NFL.

