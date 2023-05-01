Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKC on the Clock

Actions

Over 54 million fans tuned into NFL Draft in Kansas City

2023 NFL Draft
Courtesy Kansas City Chiefs
2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City
2023 NFL Draft
Posted at 12:59 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 13:59:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft has come to a close, and put a national spotlight on Kansas City.

The NFL announced Monday that a total of 54.4 million viewers in the U.S. tuned into the draft from Thursday to Saturday.

Viewership for the 2023 NFL Draft in KC was up 12% from 2022, with an average of 6 million viewers across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and additional digital channels. 2022 had an average of 5.3 million viewers.

The NFL Draft also said the daily average audience improved year-over-year when compared to 2022.

While millions of people nationwide witnessed Kansas City on the clock, there was no shortage of fans visiting the draft. Across the three days of the event, a total of 312,000 fans visited the NFL Draft, according to the NFL.

—-

Look for more coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft below and at kshb.com/kcontheclock

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo