LIVE BLOG: What to expect during final day of 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first three rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft are in the books, but Kansas City still has one day left of the draft to go. So far, thousands of fans have gathered on the lawn of the National World War I Museum and Memorial. Follow along with KSHB 41 News for updates as the draft comes to a close Saturday.

7:30 a.m. | Those planning to attend the draft Saturday can expect beautiful weather Saturday afternoon, with high temperatures near 70 degrees, before a cold front will arrive to the area around 5 p.m.

As a reminder for those checking out the NFL Draft Experience, clear 12x12x6 bags, empty reusable water bottles and strollers are allowed at the event. There are lockers on the site for those with large bags. Alcohol and illegal substances, animals, smoking, drones, chairs, weapons and umbrellas are not allowed.

At 8:30 a.m., Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt will be announcing the newest member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame. The team announced Friday that former wide receiver Dante Hall will be inducted to the hall of fame.

7:05 a.m. | The 2023 NFL Draft Experience will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Fans from all over the nation have gathered in Kansas City, and had a taste of KC barbecue. Now, nine local barbecue restaurants will be facing off in the 'Kansas City Smoke Show' competition from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the North Lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial at the draft, hosted by former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz.

Rounds 4-7 of the draft begin at 11 a.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to have six draft picks left, barring any trades: the 134th pick of the fourth round, the 166th pick of round five, the 178th and 217th picks of round six and back-to-back picks at 249th and 250th in the seventh round.

On Day 2 of the NFL Draft, the Chiefs traded up to draft SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice with the 55th pick in the second round and Oklahoma offensive tackle Wanya Morris in the third round.

Chiefs add Rashee Rice, Wanya Morris to arsenal on Day 2 of NFL Draft

After the draft wraps up, the NFL Draft Concert Series will conclude with a performance from Thundercat.

