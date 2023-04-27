KC native Ronnie Bell ready to be drafted in 2023 NFL Draft

It's no secret, Ronnie Bell is a force on the field. A three star recruit while playing for the Park Hill Trojans and later holding third-team All-Big Ten conference honors, and Offensive Skill Player of the Year while leading the Michigan Wolverines. It's safe to say, football is Ronie's passion; a love he found thanks to his father Aaron Bell who coaches for Missouri Western.

“Being around my dad when he was coaching, growing up around the game then the way it all went down in high school for me to get the chance to go play college football," said Ronnie.

Bell and his siblings including twin brothers Kendrick and Marqueas Bell grew up playing sports excelling in basketball and football. The Bell family said it didn't matter what ball was in their hand as long as their family bond was one they could always lean on during the highs and lows- like in 2021 when an ACL injury sidelined Ronnie.

"I know it was tough, being hurt and everything, but God always has a reason for everything and his reasons is always right," reflected Marques.

And God's timing is coming full circle. After years of chasing his dream and months of training, this KC native is predicted to be drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft

"When he tore his ACL, and I found out the draft was here in Kansas City, I was like, God works in mysterious ways," said Aaron.

Bell is predicted to be drafted during round two or three of the Draft, but getting the call he made it into the NFL while in his hometown will make that call that much sweeter.

"I know he’s he's gonna exceed all expectations and prove everybody wrong because I know he has doubters out there and I know he's gonna prove all those critics wrong," said Kendrick.

Now that his dream is becoming a reality, Ronnie says as long as his family is by his side, he doesn’t care what team calls his name.

"To be full circle with the draft being in Kansas City, like everything just is a surreal moment, but definitely something I've been working for my whole life," said Ronnie.

Ronnie says he will be playing golf during the Draft and once again relying on faith.

"He's done everything that he needs to do," said Aaron. "it's out of his control and hopefully someone just calls his name out of the 254."

