9 BBQ joints to participate in 'Kansas City Smoke Show' competition at NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nine local Kansas City barbecue restaurants will participate in the 'Kansas City Smoke Show' competition that will take place on the last day of the NFL Draft.

The event will be an all-day celebration featuring cooking competitions among the best pitmasters in the Kansas City area and a rib-eating contest to determine which restaurant is the king of Kansas City barbecue.

Many of the barbecue joints that are participating in the event were among the ones that KSHB 41 took a look at during the 2023 Kansas City BBQ Draft.

Fans attending the draft can get barbecue samples during the competition.

The event will be hosted by former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz.

Below is a full list of each restaurant participating in the competition along with their respective pitmaster(s):



Justin Easterwood and Chris Kent II, Chef J BBQ

Bre Via & Brad Colter, Smoke N' Magic

Andy Groneman, Smoke on Wheels

Josh DeWitt and Jeremy Williams, JDQ BBQ

Joe and Mike Pearce, Slaps BBQ

Brandon Simpson, Jazzy's B's

Megan Day, Burnt Finger BBQ

Scott Umscheid, Scott's Kitchen and Catering at Hanger 29

Dan Hathaway, Joe's KC BBQ

In addition, nine pitmasters will do demonstrations during the event. Here is the full list of the pitmasters in addition to the restaurant they represent.

Jared Wolfe, Wolfepack BBQ

Philip Thompson, Q39

Andrew Miller, Arthur Bryant's BBQ

Colin Shipley-Gates and George Gates, Gates Bar-B-Q

Joe and Mike Pearce, Slaps BBQ

Dan Hathaway, Joe's KC BBQ

Ted Liberda, Buck Tui BBQ

Rory Asher, Juan Beltran, Logan Gaspard and Josh Broderick, Jack Stack BBQ

Justin Easterwood, Chef J BBQ

Five of the BBQ restaurants who are either participating in the competition or doing demonstrations— Q39, Chef J BBQ, Jazzy B BBQ, Scott's Kitchen, and Buck Tui— will also be among the 20 vendors for the NFL Draft weekend.

Here's the full list of food vendors that will be at the NFL Draft Experience all weekend:



Baba's Pantry

Bloom Baking Company

Buck Tui BBQ

Cheesy Street

Chef J BBQ

Donutology

Hereford House

Jazzy B's BBQ

KC Mac N' Co.

Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop

Mission Taco Joint

Poio Mexican BBQ

Q39

Rye

Sauced

Scimera's Italian Sausage

Scott's Kitchen

Smoak Craft Barbecue

Taco Naco KC

The Granfalloon

—