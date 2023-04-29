KSHB 41 Weather | Near perfect this afternoon, then evening cold front

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather this afternoon, highs around 70°
- A cold front will sweep through between 5 and 9 p.m., KC around 7 p.m.
- A windy and cool evening, followed by a windy and cooler Sunday
- Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms...Wednesday night-Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: A near perfect afternoon with abundant sunshine.
High: 70°
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph
This Evening: A cold front will sweep through KC around 7 p.m.. It will move through northern Missouri 5-7 p.m. and south of KC 7-9 p.m. The wind will pick up and the temperature will drop. Any showers or thunderstorms will be found across northern Missouri.
Temperatures drop to around 50° by 9 p.m.
Wind: NW 15-30 mph
Tonight: Clear and cool with decreasing wind.
Low: 42°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy, and much cooler. There will be an elevated fire danger.
High: 61°
Wind: NW 15-25 G30-40 mph
