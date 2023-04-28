Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKC on the Clock

Actions

Chiefs Kingdom feeling ‘alright, alright, alright’ after Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce crash draft stage

mahomesfromchiefs.jpeg
Kansas City Chiefs
mahomesfromchiefs.jpeg
Posted at 8:57 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 21:57:28-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce had the 2023 NFL Draft crowd feeling “alright, alright, alright” when he stepped onto the stage accompanied by Patrick Mahomes and the Lombardi Trophy.

The Super Bowl champs spoke to Chiefs Kingdom, imploring them to make their presence known.

“Kansas City. I think we can do a little bit better than that,” Mahomes said.

Surrounded by Kansas City comedy icons Heidi Gardner and Eric Stonestreet, Mahomes and Kelce acted as hype men, reliving the energy they exuded in front of Union Station just over two months ago during the champions parade.

Mahomes even pretended to throw the trophy off the stage.

With the crowd energized for the first pick, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the Carolina Panthers selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young as the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Look for more coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft below and at kshb.com/kcontheclock.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo