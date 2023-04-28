Chiefs Kingdom feeling ‘alright, alright, alright’ after Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce crash draft stage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce had the 2023 NFL Draft crowd feeling “alright, alright, alright” when he stepped onto the stage accompanied by Patrick Mahomes and the Lombardi Trophy.

There's only one way to start the #NFLDraft in Kansas City... pic.twitter.com/EAGxOc7O1v — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 28, 2023

The Super Bowl champs spoke to Chiefs Kingdom, imploring them to make their presence known.

“Kansas City. I think we can do a little bit better than that,” Mahomes said.

Surrounded by Kansas City comedy icons Heidi Gardner and Eric Stonestreet, Mahomes and Kelce acted as hype men, reliving the energy they exuded in front of Union Station just over two months ago during the champions parade.

Mahomes even pretended to throw the trophy off the stage.

With the crowd energized for the first pick, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the Carolina Panthers selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young as the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

—

Look for more coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft below and at kshb.com/kcontheclock.