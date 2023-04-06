Eric Stonestreet, Heidi Gardner will feature prominently in 2023 NFL Draft coverage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL announced more festivities for the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft, which will take place April 27-29 at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Comedians and Big Slick co-hosts Eric Stonestreet and Heidi Gardner, a pair of beloved Kansas City icons, will be featured prominently on the opening night of draft coverage and throughout the weekend.

On opening night, Melissa Stark will anchor the NFL Draft Red Carpet beginning at 4:45 p.m. on April 27.

Invited prospects will walk the red carpet at the Memorial Courtyard at the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

Oleta Adams, who made Kansas City her home beginning in the 1980s, will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” live from downtown, while country artist Brittney Spencer will sing the national anthem at the National WWI Museum and Memorial ahead of the first pick.

The Military District of Washington’s Joint Armed Forces Color Guard and United States Army Field Band Drummers will present the colors before a U.S. Air Force flyover.

Lost Wax, a local party band, will provide entertainment in the Draft Theater on the opening night.

NFL Network hosts Kimmi Chex and Colleen Wolfe will host activities at the Draft Theater, including the superfan-fueled Inner Circle.

After the draft concludes each night, there will be a series of free concerts in the Draft Theater, which is located on the north lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial across the street from Union Station.

Headliners for those concerts will be announced in the coming days.

The NFL Draft Experience on the south lawn will be open from noon to 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, and Friday, April 28, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

The 2023 NFL Draft itself begins at 7 p.m. on April 27, 6 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday.

