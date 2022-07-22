Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes weighs in on Madden 23 rating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no longer the highest-rated quarterback in the NFL based on the Madden 23 player rankings.

Mahomes, who shared the cover with Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady last year, had received a 99 rating ahead of 2022, which tied him for the highest rating among all NFL players.

His rating dipped to 95 for this year’s edition of the most popular NFL video game, putting him third behind Brady (97) and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers (96).

“Obviously, I’m disappointed that I’m not 99,” Mahomes said. “Everybody wants to be 99, but it’s a good rating. I’m going to try to work my way back up to 99 through my play on the field.”

Mahomes also took a moment to brag about his 84 speed rating.

“I’m trying to get that speed to 90,” he said. “I’m going to have a few more runs this year and try to get that speed to 90.”

Tight end Travis Kelce, who also received a 99 rating last season, saw his new rating drop to 98, but he remains the highest-rated tight end in the game.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones (91) is the only other player with a rating above 90. He is the third highest-rated interior defensive lineman in the NFL based on the latest Madden ratings.

Left guard Joe Thuney (88) and center Creed Humphrey (86) round out the top five highest-rated players on the Chiefs’ roster.

Kicker Harrison Butker didn’t crack Kansas City’s top five with an 84 rating, but he ranks second in the NFL at his position behind only Baltimore’s Justin Tucker (90).

The Chiefs check in with an 85 rating overall as a team, which is the tops in the AFC West ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers (83) and Las Vegas (82). Denver’s team rating is 78 despite the addition of quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason.

Former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded to Miami in the offseason, is No. 3 among all receivers with a 97 rating.

The top-rated receiver on the Chiefs now is JuJu Smith-Schuster, who checks in 51st with an 80 rating. Mecole Hardman Jr. (55th, 79), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (84th, 76) and Josh Gordon (96th, 74) also cracked the top 100 receivers in the NFL.

Another former Chiefs standout, strong safety Tyrann Mathieu, is the top-rated player at his position (94) with new addition Justin Reid (82) checking in 13th.

Right guard Trey Smith tied for ninth with a 77 rating, but that still may be low for Kansas City’s road-grating second-year mauler.

Two linebackers, outside linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (45th, 69) and middle linebacker Nick Bolton (19th, 79)

Kansas City’s two first-round picks cracked the top 100 at their respective positions.

Trent McDuffie tied for 65th among cornerbacks with a 76 rating, while George Karlaftis tied for 29th among left defensive ends with a 74 rating.

