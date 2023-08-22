Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco cleared for contact at practice, may make preseason debut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Running back Isaiah Pacheco might make his first appearance of the preseason as the Kansas City Chiefs wrap up the preseason Saturday against Cleveland at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Pacheco, a seventh-round pick from Rutgers in the 2022 NFL Draft, led the Chiefs in rushing as a rookie with 830 yards and five touchdowns last season.

He powered his way in Chiefs fans’ hearts with a bruising running style, but Pacheco has been largely sidelined during training camp after offseason surgeries to repair a torn labrum and broken hand.

Pacheco had worn a yellow no-contact jersey, typically reserved for quarterbacks, until Monday as Kansas City shifted offseason practice to the team facility.

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco: 'All brakes, no gas'

Chiefs coach Andy Reid called it a “positive step” for Pacheco to be cleared for contact at practice and hinted that he could get some reps against the Browns to knock off some rust.

“There’s a chance,” Reid said. “He’s just got to be cleared and all that.”

Pacheco’s roster spot isn’t in jeopardy.

Veterans Jerick McKinnon, who showcased his receiving and pass-protection skills last season, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a former first-round pick entering the final season of his rookie contract, also are safe bets to make the roster.

Undrafted rookie Deneric Prince flashed early in training camp and sits atop Kansas City’s depth chart at kick returner, but veteran Lamical Perine has performed better in the first two preseason games.

'I'm feeling great right now' | Chiefs RB Pacheco

—