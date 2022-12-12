Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon says touchdown reception off QB Mahomes' no-look toss was 'Pat just being Pat'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Along the way to Kansas City's 14th straight victory over Denver , Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a no-look toss to running back Jerick McKinnon for a touchdown the NFL will not soon forget.

"That's just Pat being Pat," McKinnon said postgame.

From the Chiefs' own 44-yard line facing 3rd and 2, the 56-yard run by McKinnon was just the start of his day. He picked up a second touchdown merely seven minutes later.

Reflecting on the 34-28 win, McKinnon says Sunday was another display of Mahomes Magic.

"Great play, a blessing to be a part of something like that," he said. "When you got Pat, anything is possible."

Sitting at 10-3, the Chiefs have a chance to clinch the AFC West Sunday night pending a Los Angeles Chargers loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Next up, KC stays on the road, visiting Houston before returning home to host the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve.