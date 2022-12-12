Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon says touchdown reception off QB Mahomes' no-look toss was 'Pat just being Pat'

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon says touchdown reception off Mahomes' no-look toss was 'Pat just being Pat'
Jerick McKinnon and Hayley Lewis
Posted at 8:29 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 21:53:08-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Along the way to Kansas City's 14th straight victory over Denver, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a no-look toss to running back Jerick McKinnon for a touchdown the NFL will not soon forget.

"That's just Pat being Pat," McKinnon said postgame.

From the Chiefs' own 44-yard line facing 3rd and 2, the 56-yard run by McKinnon was just the start of his day. He picked up a second touchdown merely seven minutes later.

Reflecting on the 34-28 win, McKinnon says Sunday was another display of Mahomes Magic.

"Great play, a blessing to be a part of something like that," he said. "When you got Pat, anything is possible."

Sitting at 10-3, the Chiefs have a chance to clinch the AFC West Sunday night pending a Los Angeles Chargers loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Next up, KC stays on the road, visiting Houston before returning home to host the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope: Click to Donate!