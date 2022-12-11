Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes authors another ridiculous touchdown in Denver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the first “how’d he do that” moments of Patrick Mahomes’ career came during his first season as the Kansas City Chiefs’ starter on Monday Night Football in Denver.

Scrambling to his left and approaching the sideline with former Broncos pass-rush specialist Von Miller nipping at his heels, Mahomes switched the ball to his left hand and lobbed a pass to Tyreek Hill for a first down en route to a comeback win.

Mahomes may have topped himself with respect to ridiculous touchdown throws at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday early in the second quarter.

This time, Mahomes was flushed from the pocket to the right and three Denver defenders were converging, including safety Justin Simmons, who left Jerick McKinnon to try and prevent a first down.

After stepping out of an attempted ankle tackle by D.J. Jones, and with his eyes toward the sideline, Mahomes heaved the ball over Simmons’ head with a half-underhanded shot put-like motion, and McKinnon found himself all alone to dash 56 yards down the sideline for a touchdown.

Kansas City, which can extend its AFC West record for consecutive division titles to seven straight with a win and a Los Angeles Chargers loss, led 13-0 after the Mahomes-to-McKinnon TD toss.

The Chiefs have won 13 straight games entering Sunday against the Broncos. Denver’s last win in the rivalry came in September 2015 when Mahomes was a sophomore at Texas Tech.

